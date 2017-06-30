Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 23, 2017
Case Number
882187
Amount
$129,165.49
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge W. Collier

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Robert K. Disanto, etc., et al.
3274 West 155th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44111
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.18100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
158.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
158 
Lot Square Ft.
7900 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 