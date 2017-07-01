Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 24, 2017
Case Number
882224
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Sheehan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Abeco-Ayad
4511 Camellia Lane
North Olmsted Ohio 44070

Plaintiff's Attorney

Kenneth David Rubenstein
P. O. Box 21284
South Euclid OH 44121-0284

Defendant

Taha Banna, et al.
11602 Union Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1624 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
FULL SVC GAS STATION 
Neighborhood
26079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.45900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
200.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
20000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
B
Date Built
1967
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
B/F
Floor Area
1624
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
1624
Use Description
SVC-STATION
Description
1ST
 