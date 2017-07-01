Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- June 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 882224
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge B. Sheehan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Abeco-Ayad
4511 Camellia LaneNorth Olmsted Ohio 44070
Plaintiff's Attorney
P. O. Box 21284
South Euclid OH 44121-0284
Defendant
Taha Banna, et al.
11602 Union Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- SI
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 1624
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- FULL SVC GAS STATION
- Neighborhood
- 26079
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.45900
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 200.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 20000
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- B
- Date Built
- 1967
- Effective Age
- 0
- Exterior Walls
- B/F
- Floor Area
- 1624
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 1
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 5
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 14
Building Use
- Area
- 1624
- Use Description
- SVC-STATION
- Description
- 1ST