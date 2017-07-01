Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 26, 2017
Case Number
882225
Amount
$5,578.90
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge C. Friedland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Buckeye Sauce Corporation, et al.
3770 Lee Road
Cleveland Ohio 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MMUD- 
Zoning Use
M-RC 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2637 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
FRANCHISE FD SITDOWN 
Neighborhood
26079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.67000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
195.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
29185 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1985
Effective Age
1981
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
2637
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
2637
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
 