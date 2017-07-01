Common Pleas Consumer Debt

Date Filed
June 26, 2017
Case Number
882266
Amount
$539.75
Case Type
Consumer Debt
Judge
Judge R. McClelland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Emergency Professional Services, Inc.
Mason Schilling & Mason Co Lpa, P.O. Box 498367
Cincinnati, OH 45249

Plaintiff's Attorney

Rachel Jill Mason
Mason Schilling & Mason Co., LPA
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste 202
Cincinnati OH 45249

Defendant

Derrisha L. Anderson
5550 South Bend, Apt. 308
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
