Common Pleas Consumer Debt
- Date Filed
- June 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 882266
- Amount
- $539.75
- Case Type
- Consumer Debt
- Judge
- Judge R. McClelland
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Emergency Professional Services, Inc.
Mason Schilling & Mason Co Lpa, P.O. Box 498367
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Plaintiff's Attorney
Mason Schilling & Mason Co., LPA
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste 202
Cincinnati OH 45249
Defendant
Derrisha L. Anderson
5550 South Bend, Apt. 308Maple Heights Ohio 44137
