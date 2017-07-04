Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 27, 2017
Case Number
882309
Amount
$153,422.93
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Shaughnessy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
C/O Carrington Mortgage Services, 1600 South Douglass Rd., Ste. 200a
Anaheim, CA 92806

Plaintiff's Attorney

Jillian Marie Henzler
Shapiro, Van Ess, Phillips & Barragate
1100 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Victor Luhinec, et al.
6005 Commanche Court, Apt. G
Cleveland Ohio 44130
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.14700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
146.00 
Legal Frontage
44.00 
Average Depth
146 
Lot Square Ft.
6424 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 