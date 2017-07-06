Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 28, 2017
Case Number
882391
Amount
$23,163.07
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Gaul

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Bank of New York Mellon
C/O Bayview Loan Servicing, Llc, 4425 Ponce De Leon Blvd., 5th Floor
Coral Gables, FL 33146

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Dionna Keely, et al.
4540 Green Road
Warrensville Heights Ohio 44128
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.40600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
240.00 
Legal Frontage
73.60 
Average Depth
240 
Lot Square Ft.
17671 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 