Common Pleas Tort-motor vehicle
- Date Filed
- June 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 882440
- Amount
- $11,500.00
- Case Type
- Tort-motor vehicle
- Judge
- Judge M. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Geico General Insurance Co.
C/O Sonnek And Goldblatt Ltd, 2368 Victory Parkway Ste. 420
Cincinnati, OH 45206
Plaintiff's Attorney
Sonnek & Goldblatt, Ltd.
2368 Victory Parkway, Ste. 420
Cincinnati OH 45206
Defendant
Kevin Hall
1046 Nela View RoadCleveland Heights Ohio 44112
