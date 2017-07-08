Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 6, 2017
Case Number
14410
Amount
$6,653.06
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

MRW, LLC, et al.
14901 Euclid Ave
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
2793 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
FRANCHISE FD COUNTER 
Neighborhood
28079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.29400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
95.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
12825 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1959
Effective Age
1969
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2793
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
7
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
11
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2793
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
 