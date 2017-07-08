Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 6, 2017
Case Number
14413
Amount
$3,691.20
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Maurice Baker, et al.
2531 N. Moreland Blvd., Apt. A5
Shaker Heights Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
114.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
114 
Lot Square Ft.
4560 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 