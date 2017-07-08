Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 6, 2017
Case Number
14418
Amount
$3,041.64
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Florence J. Culp, et al.
1808 Maywood Road
South Euclid Ohio 44121
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SPS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.24000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
187.00 
Legal Frontage
56.00 
Average Depth
187 
Lot Square Ft.
10472 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 