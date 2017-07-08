Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 6, 2017
Case Number
14419
Amount
$127,723.81
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Garfield Land Development, LLC, et al.
1125 W. Indiantown Rd., Ste. 102
Jupiter Florida 33458
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Garfield Land Deve LLC 
Class
Road Type
PS 
Water
Gas
Sewer
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U-11A 
Zoning Use
M-CI 
Tax Disrtict
320 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
TIF 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
42091 
Total Buildings
Acreage
5.73900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
250000 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
Acreage
4.83100 
Land Use
WETLANDS 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
210429 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
SUP 
 