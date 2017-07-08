Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 882534
- Amount
- $58,580.92
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Jackson
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB
C/O Carrington Mortgage Services, L, 1600 South Douglass Rd., Ste. 200a
Anaheim, CA 92806
Plaintiff's Attorney
Shapiro, Van Ess, Phillips & Barragate
1100 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Kristina M. Pace, et al.
20471 Miller Ave.Euclid Ohio 44119
