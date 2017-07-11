Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
July 3, 2017
Case Number
882563
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge S. Saffold

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Mattie Polk
4018 Navahoe Rd.
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44121

Plaintiff's Attorney

Abby L. Botnick
Shapero & Roloff Co., LPA
1350 Euclid Ave., Ste 1550
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

University Hospitals Health System, Inc., et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., #2315
Shaker Heights Ohio 44122
