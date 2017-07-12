Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 10, 2017
Case Number
14429
Amount
$516.77
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Colon, Inc., et al.
3645 Woodbridge Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44109
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
NIGHTCLUB 
Neighborhood
50077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.07200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
32.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3136 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 