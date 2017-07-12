Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 10, 2017
Case Number
14430
Amount
$756.19
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Elsie Washington, et al.
2176 East 84th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
5650 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.17000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
165.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7425 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
941
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1912
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2825
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
6
Living Units
6
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
24
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2825
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2825
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2825
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 