Common Pleas Contract
- Date Filed
- July 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 882622
- Amount
- $6,387.87
- Case Type
- Contract
- Judge
- Judge M. Clancy
Plaintiff
Filed by.
United Guaranty Commercial Ins. Co. of N. Carolina
Granite Building, Second Floor, 1228 Fifteenth St.
Denver, CO 80202
Plaintiff's Attorney
Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC
4518 Fulton Road NW
Canton OH 44735-5548
Defendant
Penny C. Jordan, et al.
2223 Delaware Dr.Cleveland Heights Ohio 44106
