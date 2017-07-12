Common Pleas Contract

Date Filed
July 5, 2017
Case Number
882622
Amount
$6,387.87
Case Type
Contract
Judge
Judge M. Clancy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
United Guaranty Commercial Ins. Co. of N. Carolina
Granite Building, Second Floor, 1228 Fifteenth St.
Denver, CO 80202

Plaintiff's Attorney

William Wray Emley Sr.
Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC
4518 Fulton Road NW
Canton OH 44735-5548

Defendant

Penny C. Jordan, et al.
2223 Delaware Dr.
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44106
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 