Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 11, 2017
Case Number
14436
Amount
$485.98
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Mahalo KJ, LLC
1760 S. Beretania Street, Unit 11D
Honolulu, HI 96826
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CLEVELAND HOUSING NETWORK, INC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.02800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
35.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
35 
Lot Square Ft.
1225 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 