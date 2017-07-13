Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 14441
- Amount
- $6,032.15
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Ohio Erie Properties, etc.
2466 Coventry Road
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
