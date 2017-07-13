Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- July 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 882695
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge M. Donnelly
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Joshua Macdonald, Jr., et al.
7426 Briar Hill
Kirtland, OH 44094
Plaintiff's Attorney
Spangenberg,Shibley & Liber LLP
1001 Lakeside Ave, Ste 1700
Cleveland OH 44114-3400
Defendant
University Hospitals Health System, Inc., et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., MSC 9110
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
