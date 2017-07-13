Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
July 6, 2017
Case Number
882695
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge M. Donnelly

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Joshua Macdonald, Jr., et al.
7426 Briar Hill
Kirtland, OH 44094

Plaintiff's Attorney

Peter Henry Weinberger
Spangenberg,Shibley & Liber LLP
1001 Lakeside Ave, Ste 1700
Cleveland OH 44114-3400

Defendant

University Hospitals Health System, Inc., et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., MSC 9110
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
