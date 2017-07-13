Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
July 6, 2017
Case Number
882729
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge K. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Lesley Saunders
1053 Woodview Rd.
Cleveland Heights, OH 44121

Plaintiff's Attorney

Thomas Durbin Robenalt
The Robenalt Law Firm, Inc.
23550 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145

Defendant

University Hospitals Health System, Inc., et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., MSC 9110
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
