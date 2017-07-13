Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- July 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 882729
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge K. Sutula
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Lesley Saunders
1053 Woodview Rd.
Cleveland Heights, OH 44121
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Robenalt Law Firm, Inc.
23550 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145
Defendant
University Hospitals Health System, Inc., et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., MSC 9110
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
About your information and the public record.