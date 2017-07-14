Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- July 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 882753
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge J. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Estate of Earl Fluellen, etc.
C/O Eadie Hill Trial Lawyers, 3100 East 45th St., Ste. 218
Cleveland, OH 44127
Plaintiff's Attorney
Spangenberg, Shibley and Liber
1001 Lakeside Ave. East
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
MetroHealth Medical Center, et al.
2500 Metrohealth Dr., #K-106Cleveland Ohio 44109
