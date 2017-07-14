Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
July 7, 2017
Case Number
882753
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Estate of Earl Fluellen, etc.
C/O Eadie Hill Trial Lawyers, 3100 East 45th St., Ste. 218
Cleveland, OH 44127

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Anthony Hill
Spangenberg, Shibley and Liber
1001 Lakeside Ave. East
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

MetroHealth Medical Center, et al.
2500 Metrohealth Dr., #K-106
Cleveland Ohio 44109
