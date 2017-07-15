Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 13, 2017
Case Number
14469
Amount
$1,135.83
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Jeffrey L. Kocian, et al.
25360 Westwood Road
Westlake Ohio 44145
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Kocian, Jeffrey L. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER FOOD SVC NEC 
Neighborhood
52078 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.17400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
74.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7573 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 