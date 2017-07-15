Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 13, 2017
Case Number
14473
Amount
$4,282.45
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Strauther L. Hosea, III, et al.
22119 Rossmoor Rd
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HOSEA, STRAUTHER L. III. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3618 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.15300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6680 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
890
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
A/V
Floor Area
4940
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
432
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1788
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
Area
1788
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 