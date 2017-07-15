Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 13, 2017
Case Number
14483
Amount
$1,686.80
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Caver Brothers, Inc., et al.
6736 Tupelo Dr.
Bedford Heights Ohio 44146
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3600 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER RETAIL NEC 
Neighborhood
27070 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
80.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4600 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
3600
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
15

Building Use

Area
3600
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
 