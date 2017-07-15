Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 10, 2017
Case Number
882792
Amount
$1,734.25
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Shaughnessy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Generational Wealth Management, et al.
16781 Chagrin Blvd., Ste. 411
Shaker Heights Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MITCHELL, TYSON T. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2029 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
NEIGHBORHOOD TAVERN 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
60.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4800 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
821
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
821
Use Description
REST-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
821
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1208
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1208
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1208
Use Description
REST-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
1208
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
604
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
2ND
 