Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 14, 2017
Case Number
14486
Amount
$2,370.09
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

A2D2 Electronics, et al.
1075 E. 177th St.
Cleveland Ohio 44119
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
TANNER, DESIREE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U2-H1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
3702 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
28071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.18800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
56.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
8205 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
912
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1955
Effective Age
1947
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1824
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1824
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1824
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 