Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 14, 2017
Case Number
14492
Amount
$229.08
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of Willor Harris, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.04900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
67.00 
Legal Frontage
32.00 
Average Depth
67 
Lot Square Ft.
2144 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 