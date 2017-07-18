Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
July 11, 2017
Case Number
882872
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge S. Saffold

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Brian Linihan, etc.
2660 South Taylor Rd.
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118

Plaintiff's Attorney

Jonathan David Mester
Nurenberg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654

Defendant

University Hospitals of Cleveland, et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., MSC 9110
Shaker Hts., OH 44122
