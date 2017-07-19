Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 17, 2017
Case Number
14516
Amount
$2,377.75
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Tim Tsirambidis, et al.
345 Wilmington Dr.
Broadview Heights Ohio 44147
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
2634 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
54079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
35.80 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4182 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
753
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1925
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
MTL
Floor Area
1608
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
9
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1128
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
480
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1128
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1026
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 