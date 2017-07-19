Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 17, 2017
Case Number
14519
Amount
$8,534.57
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Joann Holly, et al.
987 Lancewood Dr
Macedonia Ohio 44056
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HOLLY, JOANN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.30300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
300.00 
Legal Frontage
44.00 
Average Depth
300 
Lot Square Ft.
13200 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 