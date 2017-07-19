Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 12, 2017
Case Number
882931
Amount
$6,245.55
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. O'Donnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Carlford Group, etc.
1254 Carlyon Rd
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CARLFORD GROUP, LTD 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
132.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
132 
Lot Square Ft.
5280 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 