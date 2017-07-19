Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 12, 2017
Case Number
882939
Amount
$11,998.56
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Laamora D. Dawson, et al.
853 Beverly Road
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44121
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DAWSON, LAAMORA D. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.17300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
142.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
142 
Lot Square Ft.
7526 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 