Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 12, 2017
Case Number
882947
Amount
$266.65
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Adrian Ayers, et al.
9409 Parmalee Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2460 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
AUTO REPAIR GARAGE 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
42.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5040 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1960
Effective Age
1961
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
2460
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
2460
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
 