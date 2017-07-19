Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 12, 2017
Case Number
882950
Amount
$10,467.12
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Carol F. Blackmon, et al.
7750 Hill Ct.
Northfield Ohio 44067
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BLACKMON, CAROL & DEVAUGHN, MI 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
58530 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DAY CARE CENTER 
Neighborhood
28073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.22300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
507.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
9700 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1904
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1444
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
6
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1444
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1675
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
1660
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
Area
1083
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
UPP
 