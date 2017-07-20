Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 18, 2017
Case Number
14522
Amount
$8,527.18
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Tricia Daniel, et al.
3049 E. 65th St
Cleveland Ohio 44127
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BOYD, WILLIAM R. JR. & SUSAN & 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3696 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.08300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
36.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3600 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
924
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1536
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
25
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1536
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1536
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1536
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 