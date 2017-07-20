Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 18, 2017
Case Number
14535
Amount
$416.28
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Barry Toler, et al.
3415 Vision Dr.
Columbus Ohio 43219
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
TOLER, BARRY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
96.00 
Legal Frontage
42.00 
Average Depth
96 
Lot Square Ft.
3456 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 