Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 13, 2017
Case Number
882959
Amount
$2,904.53
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Dartyun O. Paradise, et al.
6100 Oak Tree Blvd., #310
Independence Ohio 44131
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PARADISE, DARTYUN O. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
86.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
86 
Lot Square Ft.
3440 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 