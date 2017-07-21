Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 19, 2017
Case Number
14543
Amount
$455.27
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Nedlob Development, Inc., et al.
10005 Parkgate
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WILSON, CHENARAQUAI 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.04300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
55.00 
Legal Frontage
34.00 
Average Depth
55 
Lot Square Ft.
1870 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 