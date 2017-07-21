Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- July 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 14547
- Amount
- $5,848.26
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
SK222 Investments, LLC-Diamond Series
33ee Teow Leng RdSingapore 549643
About your information and the public record.