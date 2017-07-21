Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- July 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 14550
- Amount
- $286.29
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
Andriene Carr-Pickett, et al.
3254 East 125th StreetCleveland Ohio 44120
