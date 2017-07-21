Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 19, 2017
Case Number
14551
Amount
$3,824.49
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

William R. Sands, et al.
13711 Deise Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SANDS, WILLIAM R. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.19600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
203.00 
Legal Frontage
38.40 
Average Depth
203 
Lot Square Ft.
8526 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 