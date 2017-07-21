Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 14, 2017
Case Number
883032
Amount
$79,690.66
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Shaughnessy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
International Plaza Ii, 14221 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 1000
Dallas, TX 75254

Plaintiff's Attorney

John Eli Codrea
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
230 West Huron Road
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

William John Parsons, etc., et al.
1608 Sunview Road
Lyndhurst Ohio 44124
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PARSONS, WILLIAM JOHN II 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.28700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
250.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
250 
Lot Square Ft.
12500 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 