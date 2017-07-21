Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- July 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 883032
- Amount
- $79,690.66
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Shaughnessy
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
International Plaza Ii, 14221 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 1000
Dallas, TX 75254
Plaintiff's Attorney
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
230 West Huron Road
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
William John Parsons, etc., et al.
1608 Sunview RoadLyndhurst Ohio 44124
