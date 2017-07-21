Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 14, 2017
Case Number
883045
Amount
$6,659.77
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

KM Progressive Builder & Remodelers, LLC
16500 Southpark Blvd.
Shaker Heights Ohio 44120
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.20500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
54.00 
Legal Frontage
188.70 
Average Depth
54 
Lot Square Ft.
8910 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 