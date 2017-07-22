Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- July 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 14563
- Amount
- $2,180.75
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Pinnacle Restoration & Management, Inc., et al.
12000 Edgewater Dr., #501Lakewood Ohio 44107
About your information and the public record.