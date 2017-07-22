Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- July 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 14571
- Amount
- $673.40
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
First Love Outreach Ministries, Inc.
3430 East 113th St.Cleveland Ohio 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- RE
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- GI
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- 1-FAMILY PLATTED LOT
- Neighborhood
- 27007
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.12900
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 42.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 5628
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV