Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 20, 2017
Case Number
14575
Amount
$5,101.51
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Marvin D. Menefee, et al.
4435 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Ohio 44143
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST C 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.21800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
158.00 
Legal Frontage
60.00 
Average Depth
158 
Lot Square Ft.
9480 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 