Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 20, 2017
Case Number
14581
Amount
$6,791.15
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Clear Vue Opportunity XVII, LLC
895 Dove St., Ste. 120
Newport Beach California 92660
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PLEDGED PROPERTY II, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
97.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
97 
Lot Square Ft.
3395 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 