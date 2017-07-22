Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 17, 2017
Case Number
883104
Amount
$89,093.96
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Burnside

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
Co Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Patrick J. Thellman, et al.
5066 Henry Street
Garfield Heights Ohio 44125
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
130.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
130 
Lot Square Ft.
5200 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 