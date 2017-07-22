Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- July 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 883104
- Amount
- $89,093.96
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Burnside
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
Co Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Patrick J. Thellman, et al.
5066 Henry StreetGarfield Heights Ohio 44125
