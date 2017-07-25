Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 21, 2017
Case Number
14586
Amount
$2,038.83
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Michael Winzig, et al.
4314 Southwest 3rd Ave
Cape Coral Florida 33914
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U-11B 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
320 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC 
Neighborhood
45007 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.67800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
160.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
29539 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 