Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 18, 2017
Case Number
883180
Amount
$7,817.53
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Synenberg

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Kendra Rollins, et al.
1186 Carlyon Rd.
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ROLLINS, KENDRA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
131.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
131 
Lot Square Ft.
5240 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 